India's Badminton Stars Shine at Thailand Masters 2025

At the Thailand Masters 2025, India's Kidambi Srikanth demonstrated his exceptional form by securing a spot in the men's singles quarter-finals. On Thursday in Pathumwan, Srikanth registered a commanding victory over Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan, ranked 41st globally, dispatching him 21-19, 21-15.

Srikanth's triumph was his second consecutive straight-game win against Gunawan. Despite a slow start, trailing 6-2, Srikanth recovered to an 11-9 lead at the interval before maintaining strategic dominance to clinch the first game. He continued to showcase skill in the second, leading 11-8 before sealing the match.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian shuttler Sankar Subramanian staged a dramatic comeback, overcoming a first-game loss to Indonesia's third seed Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to win 9-21, 21-10, 21-17. Facing Chinese opponents next, both Srikanth and Sankar aim to maintain momentum as India's representation in women's and doubles remains strong.

