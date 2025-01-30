India's Badminton Stars Shine at Thailand Masters 2025
Kidambi Srikanth advances to the quarter-finals, defeating Hong Kong China’s Jason Gunawan in straight sets at the Thailand Masters 2025. Sankar Subramanian achieved a stunning victory over Indo's Dwi Wardoyo. Both Srikanth and Sankar are set to face Chinese opponents next. India's women's and doubles teams also perform well.
At the Thailand Masters 2025, India's Kidambi Srikanth demonstrated his exceptional form by securing a spot in the men's singles quarter-finals. On Thursday in Pathumwan, Srikanth registered a commanding victory over Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan, ranked 41st globally, dispatching him 21-19, 21-15.
Srikanth's triumph was his second consecutive straight-game win against Gunawan. Despite a slow start, trailing 6-2, Srikanth recovered to an 11-9 lead at the interval before maintaining strategic dominance to clinch the first game. He continued to showcase skill in the second, leading 11-8 before sealing the match.
Meanwhile, fellow Indian shuttler Sankar Subramanian staged a dramatic comeback, overcoming a first-game loss to Indonesia's third seed Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to win 9-21, 21-10, 21-17. Facing Chinese opponents next, both Srikanth and Sankar aim to maintain momentum as India's representation in women's and doubles remains strong.
