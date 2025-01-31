Left Menu

Italy Gears Up for 2028 Winter Youth Olympics in the Alps

The Italian Alps are set to host the fifth Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2028. The event will span Northern Valtellina, Trentino, and Cortina, utilizing existing venues also planned for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The IOC praised Italy’s capability to conduct outstanding winter sports events.

The Italian Alps have been selected to host the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2028, as announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday. This prestigious event will unfold across the regions of Northern Valtellina, Trentino, and Cortina, all utilizing existing venues prepared for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed confidence in Italy's abilities, stating, "The election of Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 is an expression of the IOC's confidence in Italy's ability to deliver world class, exceptional winter sports events." This decision marks a significant endorsement of Italy's readiness to host back-to-back international winter sporting events.

The upcoming 2028 Games envision leveraging seven out of 11 proposed venues that are also slated for usage during the 2026 Winter Games, indicating a strategic reuse of infrastructure and a commitment to sustainable solutions in international sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

