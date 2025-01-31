Neymar Returns to Roots: Rejoining Santos Sparks New Chapter

In a surprising turn of events, Brazilian football sensation Neymar has announced his return to Santos, the club where he began his illustrious career. This move follows a short stint at Al-Hilal, marred by a knee injury, after transferring from Paris St Germain for a staggering 90 million euros in 2023.

Announcing his return via social media, Neymar expressed his affection for Santos, highlighting the club's integral role in his football journey. The 32-year-old, who debuted with Santos at just 17, amassed 136 goals in 225 appearances, leading them to a historic Copa Libertadores victory in 2011.

Neymar's career spans illustrious accomplishments with clubs like Barcelona and PSG, and national successes, including surpassing Pele's record for Brazil. His Santos return reflects a sentimental reunion, preparing for future challenges with the love and support of his roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)