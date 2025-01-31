Left Menu

Habib Beye Takes Helm at Stade Rennais After Sampaoli Sacking

Former Senegal international Habib Beye has been appointed as the new head coach of Stade Rennais, following Jorge Sampaoli's dismissal. Beye, who earned 44 caps for Senegal, boasts a career with clubs like RC Strasbourg and Olympique de Marseille, and now faces the challenge of revitalizing the struggling Ligue 1 team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 02:48 IST
Habib Beye Takes Helm at Stade Rennais After Sampaoli Sacking
  • Country:
  • France

In a strategic move, Stade Rennais has appointed former Senegal international Habib Beye as their new head coach. Beye steps in to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked following a series of disappointing results.

Beye, remembered for his impressive career earning 44 caps for Senegal, is recognized for his stints with clubs such as RC Strasbourg and Olympique de Marseille. The seasoned former player also made his mark in English football with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Doncaster Rovers.

The decision comes in the wake of Sampaoli's exit after the club's struggle in the Ligue 1 standings, where seven losses out of ten matches left them in a precarious position. Now, the spotlight turns to Beye as he takes on the challenge of rejuvenating the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025