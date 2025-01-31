Habib Beye Takes Helm at Stade Rennais After Sampaoli Sacking

In a strategic move, Stade Rennais has appointed former Senegal international Habib Beye as their new head coach. Beye steps in to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked following a series of disappointing results.

Beye, remembered for his impressive career earning 44 caps for Senegal, is recognized for his stints with clubs such as RC Strasbourg and Olympique de Marseille. The seasoned former player also made his mark in English football with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Doncaster Rovers.

The decision comes in the wake of Sampaoli's exit after the club's struggle in the Ligue 1 standings, where seven losses out of ten matches left them in a precarious position. Now, the spotlight turns to Beye as he takes on the challenge of rejuvenating the team.

