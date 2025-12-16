Senegal Sidelined: Camara's Injury Blow & Diao's Doubts
Senegal's football federation confirms that full back Ilay Camara will miss the Africa Cup of Nations finals due to injury. Concerns also linger over striker Assane Diao, following a recent injury during a Serie A match for Como. Coach Cesc Fabregas requests Diao's non-participation in the tournament.
Senegal's hopes for a successful campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations face hurdles, with full back Ilay Camara sidelined due to injury, the football federation announced on Tuesday.
In a further blow, striker Assane Diao also faces uncertainty after sustaining an injury while representing Como against AS Roma on Monday. Como's coach, Cesc Fabregas, has urged Senegal to exclude the 20-year-old from their squad for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.
Senegal is set to face Botswana in their opening game in Tangier next Tuesday, with initial challenges looming due to their compromised lineup.
