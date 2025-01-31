Kerala Blasters Triumph Over Chennaiyin FC with Dominant Display

On a thrilling night in Chennai, Kerala Blasters FC clinched a compelling 3-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, receiving accolades from interim head coach TG Purushothaman.

Jesus Jimenez set the tone with an early goal for the Blasters. The game tilted further in the guests' favor when CFC's Wilmar Jordan Gil received a red card in the 37th minute. Young sensation Korou Singh doubled the lead just before halftime, making history as Kerala Blasters' youngest ever scorer in the Indian Super League.

A crisp finish from Kwame Peprah in the second half secured the win despite a consolation goal from CFC's Vincy Barretto. With solid defense anchored by Milos Drincic, the Blasters achieved their first-ever win against Chennaiyin in Chennai.

Coach Purushothaman commended the players for their immaculate execution of tactics, acknowledging that this victory maintains their unbeaten run in five out of the last seven matches under his guidance. He emphasized the need for the team to maintain momentum and play with pride, as the season progresses.

Expressing gratitude toward the fans, Purushothaman noted their critical support throughout the challenges faced by the team. He reaffirmed the collective team spirit shared between the players and their supporters, emphasizing the mutual journey of triumphs and trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)