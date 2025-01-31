Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Out of Champions Trophy Due to Injury

Australia's all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the Champions Trophy due to persistent lower back pain. Despite rehabilitation attempts, his condition hasn't improved, leading to a period of rest and recovery. The selectors are yet to name a replacement for the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:29 IST
Mitchell Marsh Out of Champions Trophy Due to Injury
Mitchell Marsh
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team faces a significant loss as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is sidelined from the Champions Trophy because of lower back pain, according to a team spokesperson on Friday.

Marsh, who has been undergoing rehabilitation, hasn't shown the expected recovery, prompting an extended period of rest and rehabilitation as part of his recovery plan. A replacement for Marsh has yet to be named by selectors, with the tournament slated to commence on February 19 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

His performance had already been under scrutiny after struggling with batting and limited bowling in the home test series against India, which ultimately led to his exclusion from the series' final match in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025