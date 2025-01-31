Mitchell Marsh Out of Champions Trophy Due to Injury

Australia's cricket team faces a significant loss as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is sidelined from the Champions Trophy because of lower back pain, according to a team spokesperson on Friday.

Marsh, who has been undergoing rehabilitation, hasn't shown the expected recovery, prompting an extended period of rest and rehabilitation as part of his recovery plan. A replacement for Marsh has yet to be named by selectors, with the tournament slated to commence on February 19 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

His performance had already been under scrutiny after struggling with batting and limited bowling in the home test series against India, which ultimately led to his exclusion from the series' final match in Sydney.

