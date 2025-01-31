Mitchell Marsh Sidelined: Injury Casts Doubt on Trophy Prospects
Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh's participation in the ICC Men's Champion's Trophy is at risk due to lower back pain. Cricket Australia confirmed his absence, and he may miss the upcoming IPL as well. A replacement will be named soon. Marsh's recent performance was lackluster.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ICC Men's Champion's Trophy due to persistent lower back pain. Cricket Australia confirmed the news, stating Marsh's injury has not responded adequately to rehabilitation efforts.
Marsh's absence is a blow to the team as he was part of the original 15-member squad slated for the tournament. His lower back issues have been escalating, prompting a decision for extended rehabilitation.
The National Selection Panel will soon gather to discuss Marsh's replacement. Meanwhile, Marsh's IPL participation is uncertain, casting doubts on his availability for the upcoming season with the Lucknow Super Giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
