Virat Kohli: The Enigma of the Off-Stump
Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy after 13 years saw him dismissed for 6 runs against Railways. His ongoing struggle with deliveries outside the off-stump was evident. Despite his intensive training, the dismissal by Himanshu Sangwan highlighted his vulnerability and left fans exiting Arun Jaitley Stadium disappointed.
Virat Kohli's comeback to the Ranji Trophy after a 13-year hiatus was short-lived, as he was dismissed for just six runs. The cricketing icon's ongoing struggle with balls outside the off-stump was evident once again, as Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan secured his prized wicket in the 28th over.
A crowd of around 5000 had gathered at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, eagerly anticipating Kohli's performance, but their excitement waned as quickly as the chants of 'RCB, RCB' and 'Kohli, Kohli'. With Kohli's early dismissal, many fans promptly left the stadium in disappointment.
Prior to the game, Kohli had trained with former India coach Sanjay Bangar to address his batting flaws, specifically his vulnerability to balls outside the off-stump, a weakness exposed during his tour of Australia. Despite this preparation, Kohli was undone in his first domestic red-ball appearance since 2012, reigniting discussions about his form.
