Beau Webster's Homecoming: Rejoins Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Australia's Beau Webster returns to Hobart Hurricanes on a three-year deal after eight seasons in Melbourne. Despite concerns over the all-rounder depth in the team, his leadership and skills are anticipated to bolster the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Tim David's future and Liam Hatcher's switch to Melbourne Stars heat up BBL discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:54 IST
Beau Webster (Photo: X/@HurricanesBBL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Beau Webster, the Australian Test all-rounder, is poised to make a vibrant return to the Hobart Hurricanes, marking a significant homecoming after spending eight seasons in Melbourne. ESPNcricinfo confirms his commitment to the Hurricanes on a three-year contract, reconnecting him with the team he last played for during the 2016-17 BBL season.

Webster expressed enthusiasm about his return, looking forward to playing at a packed Ninja Stadium in front of fans, friends, and family. Webster acknowledged the strong performance of the team, under the guidance of Jeff Vaughan and Nathan Ellis, and expressed eagerness to help bring another championship to the Hurricanes' supporters.

While Webster's addition strengthens the Hurricanes' arsenal, it also prompts questions about the squad's balance, especially with all-rounders like Mitchell Owen and Chris Jordan. Nonetheless, Hurricanes' general manager, Salliann Beams, heralded Webster's return as a proud moment for Tasmanians, emphasizing his dual threat with bat and ball and his importance as a leader within the squad.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are actively attempting to retain Tim David, a key player in their recent title success. The Melbourne Stars, simultaneously, have strengthened their lineup with the acquisition of fast bowler Liam Hatcher, who aims to make a substantial mark after his brief tenure with the Sydney Thunder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

