Amritraj Criticizes Indian Tennis: Call for National Pride in Davis Cup

Former Indian tennis captain Anand Amritraj expresses discontent over top Indian players' absence from the Davis Cup due to financial reasons. He emphasizes national pride over monetary gains. Amritraj discusses the decline of Indian tennis, the politics involved, and the need for a robust tournament structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:34 IST
Anand Amritraj
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Amritraj, former Indian tennis captain, publicly denounced the absence of top-ranked players from the country's Davis Cup roster, calling it "ridiculous." According to Amritraj, issues like money should never overshadow representing one's country, asserting that playing for India should be an honor beyond financial motive.

Amritraj expressed concerns about India's Davis Cup match against Togo, noting that players like Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri, two of India's top tennis athletes, won't play. He emphasized the importance of fielding the best team, recalling a time when national pride outstripped financial considerations.

Reflecting on the broader state of Indian tennis, Amritraj lamented the lack of development at the grassroots level and the absence of a robust tournament structure. He suggested a better blend of ATP250 events and Challengers to foster growth and inspire upcoming talent in the singles category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

