Clash of Titans: Real Madrid and Manchester City Reignite Champions League Rivalry

Defending champions Real Madrid are set to clash once again with 2023 victors Manchester City in a riveting Champions League playoff tie, following a compelling draw held in Nyon on Friday.

The teams, who finished 11th and 22nd respectively in the new league-phase format, are forced into the knockout playoffs after failing to secure automatic progression to the last 16. This encounter marks their fourth consecutive year facing each other, with Real Madrid holding a historical edge against English clubs.

The road to the finals isn't any smoother from here, as the winner will potentially face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Juventus and AC Milan's respective draws against PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord keep hopes of an all-Italian tie against Inter Milan or a face-off with Arsenal alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)