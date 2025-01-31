Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Real Madrid and Manchester City Reignite Champions League Rivalry

Real Madrid will face 2023 winners Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs. Neither team advanced automatically, finishing 11th and 22nd, respectively. Having met in four knockout ties since 2020, their renewed rivalry promises intense competition as only one can move to the last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:39 IST
Clash of Titans: Real Madrid and Manchester City Reignite Champions League Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defending champions Real Madrid are set to clash once again with 2023 victors Manchester City in a riveting Champions League playoff tie, following a compelling draw held in Nyon on Friday.

The teams, who finished 11th and 22nd respectively in the new league-phase format, are forced into the knockout playoffs after failing to secure automatic progression to the last 16. This encounter marks their fourth consecutive year facing each other, with Real Madrid holding a historical edge against English clubs.

The road to the finals isn't any smoother from here, as the winner will potentially face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Juventus and AC Milan's respective draws against PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord keep hopes of an all-Italian tie against Inter Milan or a face-off with Arsenal alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025