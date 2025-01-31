Sidelines Scandal: Spanish Soccer Chief on Trial

Spain's former soccer chief, Luis Rubiales, is on trial at Madrid's High Court following a contentious kiss on the lips of World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso. The incident, broadcast globally, ignited significant backlash against entrenched machismo within the sport.

Rubiales, 47, faces charges of sexual assault and coercion for allegedly trying to compel Hermoso, 34, to state that the kiss was consensual. The controversy cast a shadow over Spain's 2023 World Cup victory and invigorated the "Me Too" movement within Spanish football, where female players confront sexism and demand equity with their male counterparts.

Former national team coach Jorge Vilda, along with other football officials, are also standing trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to downplay the event. The prosecution seeks a 2.5-year prison sentence for Rubiales, yet sentences under two years in Spain may be mitigated by damages payment if the convicted person lacks prior offenses.

