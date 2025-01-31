Left Menu

Sidelines Scandal: Spanish Soccer Chief on Trial

Luis Rubiales, former Spanish soccer chief, stands trial for the controversial kiss on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. Accused of sexual assault and coercion, the incident sparked a backlash against machismo in the sport. Key figures in Spanish football are also implicated in the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:05 IST
Sidelines Scandal: Spanish Soccer Chief on Trial
Rubiales

Spain's former soccer chief, Luis Rubiales, is on trial at Madrid's High Court following a contentious kiss on the lips of World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso. The incident, broadcast globally, ignited significant backlash against entrenched machismo within the sport.

Rubiales, 47, faces charges of sexual assault and coercion for allegedly trying to compel Hermoso, 34, to state that the kiss was consensual. The controversy cast a shadow over Spain's 2023 World Cup victory and invigorated the "Me Too" movement within Spanish football, where female players confront sexism and demand equity with their male counterparts.

Former national team coach Jorge Vilda, along with other football officials, are also standing trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to downplay the event. The prosecution seeks a 2.5-year prison sentence for Rubiales, yet sentences under two years in Spain may be mitigated by damages payment if the convicted person lacks prior offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025