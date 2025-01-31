Left Menu

Mumbai Open Tennis Tournament Returns: A Showcase of Global and Local Talent

The fourth edition of the Mumbai Open kicks off at the Cricket Club of India, featuring international stars and India’s top talents in tennis. The event, organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, promises thrilling matches and valuable opportunities for Indian players to shine on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:03 IST
Katie Volynets in Tennis Action at Mumbai Open. (Picture: MSLTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Mumbai Open returns for its fourth edition, beginning with the qualifying rounds on February 1 at the Cricket Club of India, followed by the main draw from February 3 to 9. The prestigious tournament, part of the WTA 125 Series, is organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

Featuring a blend of international stars and top Indian players, the event will have Tatjana Maria, ranked World No. 73, leading the pack. Maria, a three-time singles champion and 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist, is among the frontrunners. Meanwhile, Indian hopefuls have secured wild card entries, making it a promising showcase for local talents.

Sanjay Khandare, Treasurer of the Organising Committee, emphasized the importance of the Mumbai Open for Indian players, noting its growth and significance. The tournament has a legacy of past champions, including World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in 2017. This year features defending champion Darja Semenistaja and rising star Alexandra Eala.

