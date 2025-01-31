Mumbai Open Tennis Tournament Returns: A Showcase of Global and Local Talent

The highly anticipated Mumbai Open returns for its fourth edition, beginning with the qualifying rounds on February 1 at the Cricket Club of India, followed by the main draw from February 3 to 9. The prestigious tournament, part of the WTA 125 Series, is organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

Featuring a blend of international stars and top Indian players, the event will have Tatjana Maria, ranked World No. 73, leading the pack. Maria, a three-time singles champion and 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist, is among the frontrunners. Meanwhile, Indian hopefuls have secured wild card entries, making it a promising showcase for local talents.

Sanjay Khandare, Treasurer of the Organising Committee, emphasized the importance of the Mumbai Open for Indian players, noting its growth and significance. The tournament has a legacy of past champions, including World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in 2017. This year features defending champion Darja Semenistaja and rising star Alexandra Eala.

