Trial of Ex-Soccer Chief Rubiales Puts Spanish 'Me Too' in Spotlight

Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales is on trial for an alleged non-consensual kiss with World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, stirring a backlash against sexism in sports. The trial also involves former officials accused of coercion. Rubiales faces potential imprisonment, but could pay damages instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST
Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales has begun his trial at Madrid's High Court, accused of a non-consensual kiss with World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, a moment that sparked a widespread backlash against machismo in the sport.

Alongside Rubiales, former national team coach Jorge Vilda and other officials are also facing trial, suspected of pressuring Hermoso to declare the kiss consensual. This incident has highlighted ongoing challenges female players face regarding sexism in Spanish football.

The prosecution seeks a 2-1/2 year prison sentence for Rubiales, though he may avoid jail time by paying damages, depending on prior convictions. Meanwhile, testimonies from Hermoso and her teammates will shed light on the incident as the trial progresses.

