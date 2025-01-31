Thrilling Cricket Showdown: India vs England T20I Highlights

In a gripping fourth T20I encounter on Friday, India faced off against England in an exhilarating cricket match. Sanju Samson opened India's innings, but an early dismissal by Saqib Mahmood marked the beginning of a tough battle for the team.

Saqib Mahmood, with figures of 4-1-35-3, delivered crucial wickets, including both Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, leaving India at a precarious 12 for 3. However, a sparkling innings from Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten on 52, coupled with Hardik Pandya's 53, helped India post a respectable 181 runs for nine wickets.

England's bowling attack, led by Mahmood and supported by Jamie Overton's 4-0-32-2, contained India's lineup effectively. Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse also contributed, ensuring a competitive target. The fall of wickets at regular intervals highlighted the intensity and strategic gameplay prevalent throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)