Pakistan Announces Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Key Changes

Saim Ayub, Pakistan's promising opener, will miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as per the Pakistan Cricket Board's squad announcement, due to an ankle injury sustained during a Test in South Africa. Pakistan, the hosts of this edition, previously won the tournament in 2017.

Mohammad Rizwan takes over as captain after Babar Azam stepped down post-2023 World Cup. Fakhar Zaman, a key player in the 2017 final, returns to the team alongside Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel. The lineup will compete in a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The squad will first face New Zealand in Karachi before a highly anticipated match against India in Dubai, with Aaqib Javed serving as Interim Coach. The full squad for the tournament includes Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, and other notable players.

(With inputs from agencies.)