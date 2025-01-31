Pandya and Dube's Heroics Propel India to 181 Amid Top-order Collapse
Hardik Pandya's explosive batting and Shivam Dube's aggressive return helped India reach a score of 181/9 in the fourth T20 against England. Despite early setbacks, the duo's partnership rescued the innings, with Pandya's impressive 53 and Dube's strategic 53 anchoring India's performance.
In a thrilling display of power and precision, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube lifted India to a score of 181 for 9, after struggling against England's bowlers early in the fourth T20 International on Friday. The top order's difficulty with short-pitched deliveries saw the team falter at the start.
Pandya, coming in at a crucial position, showcased both style and destructiveness, hitting four boundaries and four sixes in his 30-ball innings. His partnership with Dube, who returned to the national team with equal aggression, was pivotal as they put on a stand of 87 runs off 48 balls.
Despite early blows from pacer Saqib Mahmood, who claimed three quick wickets, India found stability through Pandya and Dube's efforts. Their crucial contributions transformed a precarious situation, securing a competitive total against a relentless English attack.
