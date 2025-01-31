Tennis Scandal: Six Players Sanctioned in Match-Fixing Crackdown
Six current or former tennis players received suspensions and fines for involvement with a Belgian match-fixing syndicate. The longest ban, of 15 years, was given to Agustin Moyano. This follows punishment for 30 players tied to Grigor Sargsyan, previously sentenced to prison.
31-01-2025
In a significant development, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced suspensions and fines for six current or former tennis players linked to a Belgian match-fixing syndicate. One player received a 15-year suspension.
This action raises the tally to around 30 players sanctioned for their association with Grigor Sargsyan's syndicate. Sargsyan, already serving a custodial sentence, orchestrated the scheme.
The harshest penalty was faced by Agustin Moyano of Argentina, who denied the allegations. Other penalized players were involved in rule breaches from 2017-18 and received varied suspensions and fines.
