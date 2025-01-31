Tennis Scandal: Six Players Sanctioned in Match-Fixing Crackdown

In a significant development, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced suspensions and fines for six current or former tennis players linked to a Belgian match-fixing syndicate. One player received a 15-year suspension.

This action raises the tally to around 30 players sanctioned for their association with Grigor Sargsyan's syndicate. Sargsyan, already serving a custodial sentence, orchestrated the scheme.

The harshest penalty was faced by Agustin Moyano of Argentina, who denied the allegations. Other penalized players were involved in rule breaches from 2017-18 and received varied suspensions and fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)