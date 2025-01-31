Left Menu

Indian Chess Prodigies Dazzle in Round 11 of Tata Steel Tournament

World Champion D Gukesh drew against Wei Yi to maintain his lead at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, while R Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana to close in on Gukesh. Other Indian players also had a successful day, with notable wins from P Harikrishna and Leon Luke Mendonca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:43 IST
Indian Chess Prodigies Dazzle in Round 11 of Tata Steel Tournament

At the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, World Champion D Gukesh maintained his lead, exhibiting strategic prowess with a draw against China's Wei Yi. Gukesh, advancing his position, focused on a new plan that compelled parity in the game, concluding peacefully after 30 moves.

Meanwhile, India's chess prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa, achieved a remarkable victory over top seed American Fabiano Caruana. Praggnanandhaa, demonstrating tactical skill, efficiently exploited Caruana's critical error on the board, securing victory just five moves later.

It was a successful day for Indian players with P Harikrishna defeating Serbia's Alexey Sarana, and Leon Luke Mendonca triumphing over Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev. Arjun Erigaisi added to the day's achievements with a draw against Holland's Jorden van Foreest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025