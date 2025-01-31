Indian Chess Prodigies Dazzle in Round 11 of Tata Steel Tournament

At the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, World Champion D Gukesh maintained his lead, exhibiting strategic prowess with a draw against China's Wei Yi. Gukesh, advancing his position, focused on a new plan that compelled parity in the game, concluding peacefully after 30 moves.

Meanwhile, India's chess prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa, achieved a remarkable victory over top seed American Fabiano Caruana. Praggnanandhaa, demonstrating tactical skill, efficiently exploited Caruana's critical error on the board, securing victory just five moves later.

It was a successful day for Indian players with P Harikrishna defeating Serbia's Alexey Sarana, and Leon Luke Mendonca triumphing over Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev. Arjun Erigaisi added to the day's achievements with a draw against Holland's Jorden van Foreest.

