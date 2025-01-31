Left Menu

Hyderabad Superstars Make Dramatic Semi-Finals Entry in World Pickleball League

Hyderabad Superstars reached the semi-finals of the World Pickleball League despite a 2-3 defeat to Chennai Super Champs. The lineup pits them against Bengaluru Jawans, while Mumbai Pickle Power faces Pune United on February 1. Chennai finished fifth, with notable performances from Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:44 IST
Hyderabad Superstars have clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural World Pickleball League, overcoming a 2-3 loss to Chennai Super Champs on Friday.

The confirmed semi-final lineup will feature Bengaluru Jawans taking on Hyderabad Superstars and Mumbai Pickle Power against Pune United, with matches set for February 1.

Despite finishing fifth, Chennai's campaign was marked by a thrilling victory led by Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz, concluding their tournament journey on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

