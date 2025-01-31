Hyderabad Superstars Make Dramatic Semi-Finals Entry in World Pickleball League

Hyderabad Superstars have clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural World Pickleball League, overcoming a 2-3 loss to Chennai Super Champs on Friday.

The confirmed semi-final lineup will feature Bengaluru Jawans taking on Hyderabad Superstars and Mumbai Pickle Power against Pune United, with matches set for February 1.

Despite finishing fifth, Chennai's campaign was marked by a thrilling victory led by Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz, concluding their tournament journey on a high note.

