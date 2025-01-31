Left Menu

Harshit Rana Shines as India and England Battle in T20I Thriller

In a high-stakes T20I clash, Harshit Rana, appearing as a concussion substitute, earned his maiden wickets while India and England fought for series supremacy. Shivam Dube's explosive fifty was crucial for India, as the series remains fiercely competitive with India leading 2-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:47 IST
Harshit Rana Shines as India and England Battle in T20I Thriller
Harshit Rana (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying T20I contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, right-arm seamer Harshit Rana made a memorable entrance as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. In his debut performance, Rana claimed his maiden T20I wickets, with his first victim being England's Liam Livingstone, out for just nine runs.

Despite an expensive second over, where he conceded 18 runs, Rana showcased his potential by dismissing left-hander Jacob Bethell in his third over. Capping off his impressive spell, Rana took his third wicket, sending Jamie Overton back to the pavilion, wrapping up with figures of 4-0-33-3.

The match witnessed a batting spectacle as Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya both scored electrifying fifties, propelling India to a competitive total of 181/9. The series is now evenly balanced at 2-1, with India aiming to clinch the series, while England seeks a comeback after their Rajkot triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025