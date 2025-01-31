Harshit Rana Shines as India and England Battle in T20I Thriller

In an electrifying T20I contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, right-arm seamer Harshit Rana made a memorable entrance as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. In his debut performance, Rana claimed his maiden T20I wickets, with his first victim being England's Liam Livingstone, out for just nine runs.

Despite an expensive second over, where he conceded 18 runs, Rana showcased his potential by dismissing left-hander Jacob Bethell in his third over. Capping off his impressive spell, Rana took his third wicket, sending Jamie Overton back to the pavilion, wrapping up with figures of 4-0-33-3.

The match witnessed a batting spectacle as Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya both scored electrifying fifties, propelling India to a competitive total of 181/9. The series is now evenly balanced at 2-1, with India aiming to clinch the series, while England seeks a comeback after their Rajkot triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)