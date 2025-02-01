Neymar Returns to Santos: Honoring Pele's Legacy

Neymar has made a significant move, leaving the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to rejoin his roots at Santos in Brazil, the very club where his career skyrocketed alongside legends like Pele. Announced on social media with a stirring video captioned "ThePrinceIsBack," Neymar expressed his dedication to preserving the legacy of King Pele.

Recognizing Pele's eternal impact, Neymar stated, "King Pele, your wish is my command." He affirmed his commitment to wearing the revered number 10 jersey with honor, reflecting on the global significance it carries. Neymar, now 32, previously showcased his talents at Santos, scoring 136 goals and making 64 assists in 225 games.

His career trajectory saw him join Barcelona in 2013, before moving to Paris St Germain for a record-breaking fee of 222 million euros in 2017. Neymar's stint with Al-Hilal was brief, with only seven appearances since his August 2023 transfer for about 90 million euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)