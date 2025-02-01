Crystal Dunn's Bold Move: From Gotham to PSG

Crystal Dunn, a prominent figure in women's soccer and a mainstay on the U.S. national team, has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, extending her career through the 2027 season.

The move to Europe comes swiftly after Dunn bid farewell to her previous team, Gotham FC, in the National Women's Soccer League. According to a statement released by PSG, Dunn expressed joy at the new opportunity, highlighting the importance of family support in her decision-making process. Her husband is French, contributing to her connection with France.

Dunn boasts an impressive resume, having played for teams such as the Portland Thorns, North Carolina Courage, Chelsea, and the Washington Spirit. She has achieved significant milestones on the international stage, including Olympic gold and a Women's World Cup victory. Her extensive experience and accolades are expected to bolster PSG's squad in the coming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)