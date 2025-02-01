Left Menu

Controversy Hits After India's Use of Concussion Sub in T20 Series

England's Jos Buttler criticized India's use of a 'Concussion Sub' in the fourth T20I, arguing it wasn't a like-for-like replacement. India replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube with fast bowler Harshit Rana, sparking debates about protocol clarity. Despite the controversy, the series stands 3-1 in India's favor.

Updated: 01-02-2025 09:51 IST
  • India

The cricket world is abuzz with controversy following India's decision in the fourth T20I against England. The Indian team substituted specialist bowler Harshit Rana for all-rounder Shivam Dube, citing the concussion protocol. This strategic move, however, did not sit well with England skipper Jos Buttler.

Dube, who had contributed an explosive 53 off 34 balls before being struck on the helmet, was temporarily replaced by Rana. England argues Rana does not serve as a like-for-like replacement for Dube's all-round capabilities. Furthermore, Buttler has expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of consultation with rival teams regarding such crucial decisions.

Despite India's move sparking controversy, their decision to leverage Rana's fast bowling proved effective as he took 3 wickets for 33 runs. While England admitted they could have still seized the match opportunities, Buttler is seeking clarity from match referee Javagal Srinath on the substitution rules ahead of the final game in Mumbai.

