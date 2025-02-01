Left Menu

Sasikumar Mukund: A Comeback Victory in Davis Cup

Sasikumar Mukund marked his return to Davis Cup with a confident win against Togo's Liova Ayite Ajavon, reflecting on maturity and resilience following past suspension. He expressed readiness to endure a tough match and maintained composure, achieving victory in 75 minutes with disciplined play.

Returning to the Davis Cup stage, Sasikumar Mukund displayed remarkable resilience and maturity as he triumphed over Togo's Liova Ayite Ajavon. After being sidelined due to disciplinary issues, Mukund made a stellar comeback, defeating Ajavon 6-2, 6-1 in just 75 minutes.

Despite the pressure mounting on home turf, Mukund showed he was prepared for a challenging contest, though his opponent struggled to match his performance. The Indian tennis player highlighted his growth, maintaining mental composure throughout the match.

Captain Rohit Rajpal commended Mukund's progress, noting improvements in his physical and game intensity, expressing hope for a rise in rankings if the upward trajectory continues. Fellow player Ramkumar Ramanathan also praised Mukund's leading performance, emphasizing the benefits of their joint preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

