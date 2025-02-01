Left Menu

Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record at Elite Indoor Track Meeting

Tejas Shirse broke his own national record in men's 60m hurdles by clocking 7.64 seconds at the Elite Indoor Track Meeting in Miramas, France. Although he improved his previous record, he still falls short of the qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships. Jyothi Yarraji also competed successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:05 IST
Tejas Shirse
  • Country:
  • India

Tejas Shirse achieved a remarkable feat by breaking his own national record in the men's 60m hurdles at the Elite Indoor Track Meeting in Miramas, France.

Competing in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver level event on Friday, Shirse clocked an impressive 7.64 seconds, surpassing his previous record of 7.65 seconds set in Luxembourg earlier in the season.

Despite the achievement, Shirse's timing remains just shy of the World Indoor Championships qualifying mark of 7.57 seconds. Meanwhile, fellow athlete Jyothi Yarraji also showcased her talent, finishing fifth in the women's 60m hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

