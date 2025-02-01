Left Menu

Maharashtra's Double Gold Triumph in Kho Kho at National Games

Maharashtra clinched both the men's and women's gold medals in kho kho at the 38th National Games. Odisha was the runner-up in both categories. Both bronze medal matches resulted in simultaneous finishes, pushing the games into sudden death, ultimately awarding joint bronze medals to the competing teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:48 IST
Maharashtra emerged victorious at the 38th National Games, securing gold in both the men's and women's kho kho events. Their impressive performance left Odisha to claim silver in both matches.

In the men's final, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 32-26, while the women's team also triumphed over their Odisha counterparts, clinching a win at 31-28.

The battle for bronze was equally fierce. West Bengal and Kerala competed neck to neck in the men's category, resulting in a dramatic sudden death and a shared bronze. Similarly, the women's match between Delhi and Karnataka also concluded in sudden death, leading to a shared bronze medal.

