Maharashtra's Double Gold Triumph in Kho Kho at National Games
Maharashtra clinched both the men's and women's gold medals in kho kho at the 38th National Games. Odisha was the runner-up in both categories. Both bronze medal matches resulted in simultaneous finishes, pushing the games into sudden death, ultimately awarding joint bronze medals to the competing teams.
In the men's final, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 32-26, while the women's team also triumphed over their Odisha counterparts, clinching a win at 31-28.
The battle for bronze was equally fierce. West Bengal and Kerala competed neck to neck in the men's category, resulting in a dramatic sudden death and a shared bronze. Similarly, the women's match between Delhi and Karnataka also concluded in sudden death, leading to a shared bronze medal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
