Turmoil in Bangladesh Women's Football: Players vs. Coach

A crisis has erupted in Bangladesh women's football, with players accusing Coach Peter Butler of inappropriate behavior and favoritism, leading to a threat of a mass walkout. The Bangladesh Football Federation has formed an investigative committee to address the allegations and seek resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bangladesh women's national football team is embroiled in controversy as players have refused to train under Coach Peter Butler, citing allegations of inappropriate behavior and favoritism. This development led the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to form a committee to investigate the claims.

In an open letter, the players, led by captain Sabina Khatun, accused Butler of creating division within the team and making offensive comments. They have threatened to quit unless the coach is replaced. Butler, however, has chosen not to comment on these allegations.

Of the 31 players summoned for national training, only 13 attended the session, indicating the depth of the team's discontent. BFF women's committee chief Mahfuza Akhter and president Tabith Awal are actively working to resolve the situation, with hopes of retaining the team's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

