Turmoil in Bangladesh Women's Football: Players vs. Coach

The Bangladesh women's national football team is embroiled in controversy as players have refused to train under Coach Peter Butler, citing allegations of inappropriate behavior and favoritism. This development led the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to form a committee to investigate the claims.

In an open letter, the players, led by captain Sabina Khatun, accused Butler of creating division within the team and making offensive comments. They have threatened to quit unless the coach is replaced. Butler, however, has chosen not to comment on these allegations.

Of the 31 players summoned for national training, only 13 attended the session, indicating the depth of the team's discontent. BFF women's committee chief Mahfuza Akhter and president Tabith Awal are actively working to resolve the situation, with hopes of retaining the team's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)