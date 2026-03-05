Sports World Shaken: Coach Lou Holtz Dies, Trades Surge Before Deadline

In sports, legendary college football coach Lou Holtz has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, surrounded by family. Holtz's career included a notable 1988 national title victory with Notre Dame.

In the world of NHL and NFL, trade and roster management are at the forefront. Ahead of the trade deadline, teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs have made strategic moves, while the Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Chris Brooks for two more years. Noteworthy is the budding anticipation surrounding Aaron Rodgers, who remains open about his possible return under Mike McCarthy.

As speculative trade and release reports swirl, the NHL sees the Dallas Stars potentially acquiring Tyler Myers, while the Buffalo Sabres court Colton Parayko, requiring his permission given a no-trade clause. The Patriots signal a major roster change with intentions to release Stefon Diggs, further indicating the rigorous dynamics in professional sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)