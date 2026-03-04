Left Menu

Sarfaraz Ahmed Poised to Become Pakistan's Youngest Test Head Coach

Pakistan Cricket Board has offered former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed the position of head coach for the national Test squad. If confirmed, Sarfaraz will be the youngest person to hold this position. The team has an active schedule with upcoming test matches against Bangladesh, West Indies, and England, aiming to enhance their standing in the ICC World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:15 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed Poised to Become Pakistan's Youngest Test Head Coach
coach
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to take on the role of head coach for the national Test squad, making him the youngest to ever assume this responsibility at the age of 38. The offer awaits his final confirmation.

With a packed calendar ahead, the Pakistan Test team is scheduled to play against Bangladesh, West Indies, and England, aiming to make significant strides in the ICC World Test Championship. Pakistan last played a Test series at home against South Africa, ending in a 1-1 draw.

As a seasoned cricketer with an impressive track record, including leading Pakistan to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Sarfaraz is seen as a valuable asset. Having previously served as a manager and mentor, his leadership is anticipated to bring fresh dynamism to the team.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
2
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global
3
EU Monitors Rising Oil Prices Amidst Iran Conflict

EU Monitors Rising Oil Prices Amidst Iran Conflict

 Belgium
4
Telangana Man Injured in Abu Dhabi Amid West Asia Tensions

Telangana Man Injured in Abu Dhabi Amid West Asia Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026