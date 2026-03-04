Sarfaraz Ahmed Poised to Become Pakistan's Youngest Test Head Coach
Pakistan Cricket Board has offered former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed the position of head coach for the national Test squad. If confirmed, Sarfaraz will be the youngest person to hold this position. The team has an active schedule with upcoming test matches against Bangladesh, West Indies, and England, aiming to enhance their standing in the ICC World Test Championship.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to take on the role of head coach for the national Test squad, making him the youngest to ever assume this responsibility at the age of 38. The offer awaits his final confirmation.
With a packed calendar ahead, the Pakistan Test team is scheduled to play against Bangladesh, West Indies, and England, aiming to make significant strides in the ICC World Test Championship. Pakistan last played a Test series at home against South Africa, ending in a 1-1 draw.
As a seasoned cricketer with an impressive track record, including leading Pakistan to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Sarfaraz is seen as a valuable asset. Having previously served as a manager and mentor, his leadership is anticipated to bring fresh dynamism to the team.
