Huw Jones Hat-Trick Powers Scotland to Six Nations Victory

Huw Jones led Scotland to a triumphant start in the Six Nations with a hat-trick, securing a 31-19 win against Italy at Murrayfield. Despite a strong comeback from Italy, Scotland's defense held firm, setting up a clash with Ireland next, while Italy prepares to face Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:38 IST
Huw Jones, Scotland's centre, electrified Murrayfield by scoring a hat-trick of tries, leading his team to a 31-19 victory against Italy in their Six Nations opener. The triumph was bolstered by an early 14-0 lead with contributions from Rory Darge and Ben White, and despite a spirited comeback from the Italians, Jones's flair ensured Scotland's dominance.

Italy, not to be outdone, closed the gap through a combination of Tommaso Allan's kicking prowess and a try from centre Juan Ignacio Brex. Their efforts, however, fell short against a resolute Scottish defense that withstood intense pressure towards the end of the match.

Looking ahead, Scotland will host reigning champions Ireland next Sunday in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Meanwhile, Italy, eager to bounce back, will face a struggling Welsh side that recently succumbed to their 13th consecutive defeat in France.

