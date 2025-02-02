Al-Ain: A Battle for Survival in the Asian Champions League

Al-Ain is gearing up for a critical match in their quest to defend their Asian Champions League title, hosting Qatar's Al-Rayyan in a do-or-die showdown on Monday. The UAE club's performance has faltered since their May triumph over Yokohama F Marinos, leading to a change in management with Leonardo Jardim stepping in.

Currently, Al-Ain trails the qualification spots with just two points from six games, underlining their urgent need for victory. In the newly restructured league format, which advances eight teams from both west and east Asia to the knockout stage, every match is crucial.

The competition has witnessed strong showings from Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli already securing progression. As Al-Ain battles to remain in contention, the stakes in the west section have elevated, with a limited number of qualifying slots remaining.

