Jos Buttler's Bold Move at Wankhede: England vs India Final T20I Clash

In a thrilling end to the five-match T20I series, England captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium during Sunday's high-stakes game against India. England made strategic changes, bringing in Mark Wood in place of Saqib Mahmood, while India chose to include Mohammed Shami, replacing Arshdeep Singh, thus slightly shifting their lineup dynamics.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, expressing his strategy at the toss, stated, "We wanted to bat first, looks like a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a packed stadium tonight." His confidence echoed the team's series lead, emphasizing the responsibility he expects from his players, his statement resonating in the electric atmosphere at the stadium.

Not without competitive banter, Buttler remarked on India's previous use of 'concussion sub' that allowed for strategic in-game changes. Despite the heated series, India's 3-1 lead remains unaltered, setting the stage for a riveting final showdown at a venue known for its exceptional crowd energy and the promise of intense cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)