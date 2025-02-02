Blackstenius Seals Dramatic Arsenal Win in Thrilling Clash with Manchester City

In a pulsating encounter, Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius scored a decisive 78th-minute goal to clinch a 4-3 victory over Manchester City. The match reignited the Gunners' title hopes following a previous loss to Chelsea.

Mariona Caldentey and Lotte Wubben-Moy put Arsenal ahead early, but City's Mary Fowler leveled the score with two goals. Frida Maanum and Steph Catley further intensified the battle before Blackstenius sealed the win.

Elsewhere, Chelsea overcame Aston Villa to extend their lead, while Crystal Palace secured a draw against Brighton. In contrast, Leicester suffered defeat to Everton as Liverpool narrowly triumphed over West Ham.

(With inputs from agencies.)