Gambhir Hails Abhishek's Century as India's Fearless Cricket Wins

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, lauded Abhishek Sharma's spectacular 135 off 54 balls as the best T20 century he has witnessed. This exceptional performance was key to India's significant 150-run victory over England, securing a 4-1 series win.

Gambhir highlighted the importance of maintaining a 'fearless' approach in cricket, affirming that the team will continue to support players like Abhishek Sharma. He emphasized the need for patience and belief in the team's aggressive ideology.

Addressing past controversies, Gambhir suggested that India's focus on an aggressive style will continue into the upcoming ODI series, aiming for high totals at the cost of possible quick dismissals. He downplayed recent team controversies as minor issues in the broader spectrum of Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)