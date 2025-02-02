Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Power-Packed Century Secures Series Win for India

Abhishek Sharma's explosive century led India to a commanding 150-run victory over England in the final T20I, sealing a 4-1 series win. Despite Phil Salt's strong start for England, quick wickets from Indian bowlers, including Shami and Chakravarthy, ensured a dramatic collapse for the visiting team.

In a thrilling showdown at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek Sharma's electrifying century powered India to a comprehensive 150-run victory over England in the fifth and final T20I, clinching a 4-1 series triumph.

England, chasing a formidable target of 248, began solidly with opener Phil Salt scoring a brisk 55 off 23 balls. However, the team quickly faltered as Indian spinners snatched early wickets, leaving them reeling at 68-4. England's innings unraveled, eventually collapsing to 97 all out in just 10.3 overs. Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma each contributed two.

Put into bat first, India set the tone with a blistering powerplay, reaching 95 runs with Abhishek blasting 135 off 54 balls. His inning, the second-fastest T20I century for India, featured 13 sixes and seven fours. Abhishek's standout performance with both bat and ball, earning him the Player of the Match title, overshadowed an otherwise struggling Indian batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

