Arsenal's Teen Triumph: City Crumble in 5-1 Defeat

In a shocking turn of events, Manchester City suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Arsenal, as highlighted by City's defender, John Stones, who labeled the team's performance in the second half as 'unacceptable.'

Erling Haaland's goal brought City level, but they couldn't maintain momentum. A quick response by Thomas Partey and goals from Arsenal's young talents Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri sealed City's fate.

Despite showing glimpses of quality, Pep Guardiola's side crumbled defensively, leaving City farther behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. Guardiola acknowledged the last 25 minutes of disarray, contrasting the earlier controlled phases of the game.

