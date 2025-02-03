India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai

In a decisive and electrifying series finale, India's cricket team emerged victorious over England, securing a 4-1 series win. The final match, held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was highlighted by an extraordinary performance from all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who scored 135 runs and took three wickets.

The Indian squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma, arrived in Nagpur ahead of the ODI series against England, set to commence on February 6. The team sees Harshit Rana joining the lineup in place of Jasprit Bumrah, maintaining most of the previous squad's strength.

England's Philip Salt showcased a valiant effort with his 55-run innings yet failed to thwart India's dominance. India's bowlers, Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy, played pivotal roles in the victory, as both secured three wickets apiece, with Varun claiming the 'Player of the Series' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)