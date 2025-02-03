India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai
India's cricket team triumphs over England in a thrilling series, with standout performances from young player Abhishek Sharma. India secured a 4-1 series win against England, showcasing remarkable skills in both batting and bowling as they prepare for an upcoming ODI series.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive and electrifying series finale, India's cricket team emerged victorious over England, securing a 4-1 series win. The final match, held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was highlighted by an extraordinary performance from all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who scored 135 runs and took three wickets.
The Indian squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma, arrived in Nagpur ahead of the ODI series against England, set to commence on February 6. The team sees Harshit Rana joining the lineup in place of Jasprit Bumrah, maintaining most of the previous squad's strength.
England's Philip Salt showcased a valiant effort with his 55-run innings yet failed to thwart India's dominance. India's bowlers, Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy, played pivotal roles in the victory, as both secured three wickets apiece, with Varun claiming the 'Player of the Series' accolade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma Sets Sights on Bringing World Cup Glory Back to Wankhede
India captain Rohit Sharma and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for match against Jammu and Kashmir.
Rohit Sharma Makes Ranji Trophy Comeback After Decade
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set to Boost Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Hopes
Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy After 11 Years