India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai

India's cricket team triumphs over England in a thrilling series, with standout performances from young player Abhishek Sharma. India secured a 4-1 series win against England, showcasing remarkable skills in both batting and bowling as they prepare for an upcoming ODI series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:19 IST
India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive and electrifying series finale, India's cricket team emerged victorious over England, securing a 4-1 series win. The final match, held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was highlighted by an extraordinary performance from all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who scored 135 runs and took three wickets.

The Indian squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma, arrived in Nagpur ahead of the ODI series against England, set to commence on February 6. The team sees Harshit Rana joining the lineup in place of Jasprit Bumrah, maintaining most of the previous squad's strength.

England's Philip Salt showcased a valiant effort with his 55-run innings yet failed to thwart India's dominance. India's bowlers, Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy, played pivotal roles in the victory, as both secured three wickets apiece, with Varun claiming the 'Player of the Series' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

