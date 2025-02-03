WPL Lineup Changes: High-Profile Replacements Amidst Injuries and Personal Breaks

UP Warriorz have announced the signing of Chinelle Henry as a replacement for Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined with a foot injury, for the third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The changes come as a strategic move to reinforce the team's lineup.

Healy, known for her captaincy of Australia in the recent Women's Ashes, expressed mixed emotions about her injury, which will require months of rest but also offers her a chance for recovery. Henry, representing the West Indies, has solid credentials with 62 T20Is under her belt, adding depth to the Warriorz.

Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have recruited Heather Graham and Kim Garth as substitutes for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross. Devine is taking an indefinite break citing personal well-being, while Cross is recovering from a back injury. Both replacements bring a wealth of experience to the team.

