Australia on the Brink of Sporting Greatness with Sri Lanka Series in Sight

As Australia's cricket team prepares for the second test against Sri Lanka, spin bowler Nathan Lyon underscores the importance of a series sweep. Winning the series 2-0 would bring the team closer to their goal of becoming a great Test team.

Australia, ranked as the top Test nation and reigning World Test Championship holders, have shown remarkable performance with 10 wins out of their last 13 tests. However, past experiences remind them of the challenges ahead, such as their last tour of Sri Lanka, where they lost focus after a 1-0 lead.

Lyon acknowledges the need for series wins in challenging territories like India and England. With the promising spin trio of Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy, Australia aims to continue their strong performance in the upcoming test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)