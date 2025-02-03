Left Menu

India Dominates ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

India excelled in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, with four players featuring in the 'Team of the Tournament.' Key contributors included G Trisha, the top run-scorer and Player of the Tournament, and her partner G Kamalini. South Africa, England, and Australia also had players included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:22 IST
India's commanding performance in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup has been recognized with four players from the victorious team making it into the 'Team of the Tournament' announced by the ICC.

G Trisha, who played a pivotal role in India's triumph, was named Player of the Tournament and emerged as the top run-scorer, accumulating 309 runs, including a century against Scotland. Her fellow opener G Kamalini, along with spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Ayushi Shukla, joined her in the honorary line-up.

The selection also honored noteworthy players from around the globe, including South Africa's Jemma Botha, England's Davina Perrin, and Australia's Caoimhe Bray. The team's captain is South Africa's Kayla Reyneke, and the talented Nthabiseng Nini was named the 12th player.

