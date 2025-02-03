Travis Head and Annabel Sutherland Shine at Australian Cricket Awards

Star batter Travis Head and emerging all-rounder Annabel Sutherland were the headline-makers at the Australian Cricket Awards, held this past Monday. Head was honored with the Allan Border Medal, while Sutherland took home the Belinda Clark Medal.

Travis Head received 208 votes, a nod to his impressive performance with 1,427 runs across formats. He also clinched the Men's ODI Player-of-the-Year award. Annabel Sutherland, aged 23, made history by scoring a century at the MCG, securing 168 votes to win her prestigious award.

Other notable awardees included Josh Hazlewood as Men's Test Player-of-the-Year and Ashleigh Gardner as Women's ODI Player of the Year. A humorous moment from Mitchell Marsh added levity to the star-studded evening at the Crown Casino.

(With inputs from agencies.)