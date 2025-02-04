Eintracht Frankfurt Boosts Attack with Michy Batshuayi Signing

Eintracht Frankfurt has officially announced the signing of Belgium's Michy Batshuayi from Galatasaray, sealing the deal for a fee that could reach 3.5 million euros. Galatasaray confirmed the base transfer fee as three million euros, with an added conditional bonus of 500,000 euros potentially boosting the total amount.

Markus Krosche, Eintracht's board member for sport, highlighted Batshuayi's impressive goalscoring track record across Europe's top leagues, including the Bundesliga. He emphasized Batshuayi's robust and battle-hardened nature, which is expected to fortify the club's attacking lineup.

The signing of Batshuayi, who has 56 caps for Belgium, comes after Omar Marmoush's recent transfer to Manchester City. Batshuayi's recent stint saw him score five goals in 18 league matches for Galatasaray, showcasing his consistent form and potential contribution to his new team.

