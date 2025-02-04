Left Menu

Aston Villa Bolsters Defense with Axel Disasi Loan

Aston Villa has secured a loan deal for Chelsea's centre back Axel Disasi for the remainder of the season. The Premier League club will pay a loan fee of approximately 5 million pounds plus Disasi's wages. This marks Villa's third loan acquisition in the winter transfer window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 07:39 IST
Aston Villa Bolsters Defense with Axel Disasi Loan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aston Villa has announced the signing of centre back Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea, a move that will see him at Villa Park for the rest of the season. The financial aspects of the deal remain undisclosed by both clubs, but reports suggest a loan fee of around 5 million pounds, with Villa also covering the player's wages.

Disasi, who joined Chelsea in 2023 from Monaco, has made 61 appearances for the club. His international experience includes five caps for France, with his debut coming during the 2022 World Cup. Disasi's addition is part of Aston Villa's strategy to strengthen their squad, following recent loan agreements for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from Paris St. Germain.

Villa's aggressive approach in the winter transfer window is a testament to their commitment to reinforcing their lineup as they aim for a strong finish in the season. With these strategic acquisitions, Aston Villa looks poised to boost their defensive capabilities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025