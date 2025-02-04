Aston Villa Bolsters Defense with Axel Disasi Loan

Aston Villa has announced the signing of centre back Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea, a move that will see him at Villa Park for the rest of the season. The financial aspects of the deal remain undisclosed by both clubs, but reports suggest a loan fee of around 5 million pounds, with Villa also covering the player's wages.

Disasi, who joined Chelsea in 2023 from Monaco, has made 61 appearances for the club. His international experience includes five caps for France, with his debut coming during the 2022 World Cup. Disasi's addition is part of Aston Villa's strategy to strengthen their squad, following recent loan agreements for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from Paris St. Germain.

Villa's aggressive approach in the winter transfer window is a testament to their commitment to reinforcing their lineup as they aim for a strong finish in the season. With these strategic acquisitions, Aston Villa looks poised to boost their defensive capabilities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)