India's U19 Cricket Triumph: A Grand Welcome in Hyderabad

The Indian women's U19 cricket team returned to a rousing welcome in Hyderabad after winning the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup. Unbeaten in the tournament, the team claimed its second consecutive title, with players like Gongadi Trisha shining both as a top batswoman and key bowler.

Updated: 04-02-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:35 IST
Visual of players arrival in Hyderabad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's Under-19 cricket team returned home to a hero's welcome in Hyderabad after their undefeated triumph at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. The jubilant crowd gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the team's emphatic 9-wicket victory over South Africa, marking their second consecutive championship title.

Key players, such as Drithi Kesari and Gongadi Trisha, expressed their elation in interviews with ANI. Drithi Kesari attributed India's success to her inspirations, including Virat Kohli and the unwavering support of her family, whom she credited for their victory. Meanwhile, Gongadi Trisha emerged as a standout performer, showcasing her all-round capabilities with both bat and ball during the tournament.

The final match against South Africa highlighted India's prowess, as their bowlers restricted the opposition to a mere 82 runs. Gongadi Trisha, with her unbeaten knock of 44 from 33 balls, and Sanika Chalke, who scored 26*, steered India to a comfortable victory with over eight overs to spare, ensuring the team's supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

