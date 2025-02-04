Court Calls for Sports Reform: A Closer Look at Kabaddi Federation Turmoil
The Supreme Court of India has underscored the need for reforms in Indian sports federations, notably Kabaddi, emphasizing the necessity of autonomy and democratic values. A CBI probe into the matter has been suggested, alongside discussions to ensure genuine representation in the electoral process of sport bodies.
The Supreme Court of India highlighted the urgent need for reform within Indian sports federations, particularly the Kabaddi Federation, emphasizing the importance of autonomy, fairness, and democratic values. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stressed the necessity to oust individuals monopolizing these bodies for personal gain.
The court requested that the solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, consults on a potential CBI probe and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts impacting international participation. The bench also underscored ensuring the genuine representation of state associations in national federation elections.
As the court deliberates on a plea by national Kabaddi players, it addressed the suspension of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India by the international body, marking a pivotal moment for improving democratic culture within sports organizations.
