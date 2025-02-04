Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: FIDE President Urged to Resign Amid Grand Slam Dispute

Magnus Carlsen and Jan Henric Buettner have demanded FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich's resignation after failed negotiations for the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam series. The conflict arose over branding the series as a 'World Championship', leading to a waiver requirement for player eligibility and ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:08 IST
In an escalating conflict within the chess world, Magnus Carlsen and Jan Henric Buettner have called for the resignation of International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich. This demand follows the breakdown of negotiations over the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam series.

The feud began when FIDE warned the Freestyle Chess Players Club, co-owned by Carlsen and Buettner, against branding their tournament as a 'World Championship.' Talks with Dvorkovich failed, prompting Buettner to label the organization as 'incompetent.' Despite an earlier assurance from Dvorkovich that players' participation wouldn't be penalized, a waiver signature is now required by February 2025 to participate in official cycles.

Carlsen and Buettner have continued their criticism, questioning Dvorkovich's commitment. The dispute underscores rising tensions in chess circles, with developments in Chess960 attracting interest following events at the Weissenhaus Luxury Resort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

