Trailblazing Coach Jane Figueiredo Bids Farewell to British Diving

Jane Figueiredo, a luminary in British diving, is stepping down from her role in the country's aquatics program after an illustrious 11-year tenure. Her leadership has been pivotal, earning her the praise of being a 'trailblazer' by Aquatics GB.

Figueiredo's career highlights include guiding Tom Daley to Olympic glory, contributing to eight Olympic medals for Britain, including the men's 10-meter synchro gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games alongside Matty Lee.

In reflecting on her time with Aquatics GB and Dive London, Figueiredo expressed that it was an 'incredible' phase, filled with excitement and success, but noted it was time to focus on her personal life and family.

