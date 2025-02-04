Left Menu

India's Young Tennis Prodigy Shines at L&T Mumbai Open

Fifteen-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi delivered an impressive performance at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125, defeating Iryna Shymanovich 6-4 6-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Her exceptional skills and maturity allowed her to outclass the Belarusian player with precision and confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:04 IST
India's Young Tennis Prodigy Shines at L&T Mumbai Open
Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi
  • Country:
  • India

India's tennis sensation, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, captured the audience's attention with a spectacular display at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125, overcoming Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling match to proceed to the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The young athlete's triumph was marked by her ability to dominate early. Recovering from a 2-2 tie in the first set, Maaya unleashed a series of powerful serves, including four aces, capturing the set 6-4. Her aggressive baseline strategy effectively kept her opponent at bay.

Shymanovich endeavored to stage a comeback in the second set, engaging Maaya in extended rallies. Nevertheless, the Indian teenager remained undeterred, delivering well-placed shots with flawless timing. She clinched the victory with a decisive ace, amid enthusiastic applause from the supporting home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025