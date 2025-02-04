India's Young Tennis Prodigy Shines at L&T Mumbai Open

India's tennis sensation, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, captured the audience's attention with a spectacular display at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125, overcoming Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling match to proceed to the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The young athlete's triumph was marked by her ability to dominate early. Recovering from a 2-2 tie in the first set, Maaya unleashed a series of powerful serves, including four aces, capturing the set 6-4. Her aggressive baseline strategy effectively kept her opponent at bay.

Shymanovich endeavored to stage a comeback in the second set, engaging Maaya in extended rallies. Nevertheless, the Indian teenager remained undeterred, delivering well-placed shots with flawless timing. She clinched the victory with a decisive ace, amid enthusiastic applause from the supporting home crowd.

